All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle with improper display of a plate. Officers went on to initiate a traffic stop and made contact with 33-year-old Derodrick Dukes.

According to authorities, they detected a strong odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. Dukes allegedly admitted that he smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop.

Police then searched Dukes and located 20 plastic bags that contained over 10 grams of crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing marijuana, and a digital scale. Dukes admitted that the marijuana and digital scale belonged to him; however, he found the crack cocaine in a ditch.

Dukes was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.