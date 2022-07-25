WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 20, 2022, at 4:25 PM, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 20 eastbound near Thomas Road. According to officers, the investigation determined that a tow truck, driven by 24-year-old John Thomas Garrett II, struck two vehicles that either stopped or slowed due to traffic congestion.

As a result, 68-year-old Judy Cupit Clark, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, died from her injuries. Routine toxicology is pending and the crash remains under investigation.