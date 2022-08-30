Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured arrest and search warrants for 48-year-old Tam Van Dang’s residence located on the 100 block of Fannin Road in West Monroe, La. and his business Discount Used Tire located on the 900 block of Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. As agents executed the search warrant at Dang’s business, they located cocaine and a Taurus 9mm.

According to agents, Dang was transported to the Metro Narcotics Unit Headquarters for questioning where he advised authorities that he does not sell narcotics. According to Dang, the cocaine was used for his personal use.

Dang also mentioned that he was unaware of the firearm being at his tire shop; however, he went on to allegedly say that the gun belonged to someone who formerly worked at the business. Dang was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with 7 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $157,500.