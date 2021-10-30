West Monroe Starts New Streak With Win Over Pineville

The Rebels looking to start a new streak after their 100-game district winning streak was snapped last week.

West Monroe up 16-0 at this point, but Bruce Jackson of Pineville says don’t forget about us just yet, he takes the direct snap in and Pineville gets within 10 after a missed extra point.

Ensuing drive, Hayden Federico hands off to Chauncey Lee and, whoop, sends Cody Riggs into a different area code and waltz’s in, West Monroe back up by 17.

How about showing the special teams some love, west Monroe forced to punt, Grant Edmonson drops a beauty inside the 2-yard line, Jesus approves of that beautifully placed ball.

West Monroe would get the ball back with just under a minute before the half, Hayden Federico, overshoots Caleb Malcolm and it’s intercepted by Cody Riggs, so, it would be 23-6 west Monroe heading into half.

First possession now of the second half for Pineville was the Bruce Jackson show, a 17-play drive in which Jackson touched the ball 15 times and killed 10 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock.

But on 4th and goal from the 2 it’s not Jackson, it’s Tylen Burch who gets stopped and a 17 play 78-yard drive yields zero points.

West Monroe looking to take advantage, this is not how you do it, Federico looking for Rayshawn pleasant on the speed option fumbles the ball, and Pineville would take over.

The coaches learned, don’t take Bruce Jackson out of the game, first play of the drive goes 13 yards down to the 1.

Next play, Jackson bangs it in, the extra point would be no good, so west Monroe’s lead was cut to 23-12.

West Monroe would go on to add another touchdown and win 30-12.