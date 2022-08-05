WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has been selected for a chance to win funds for improvements to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.

Now through August 31 anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com. Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

The dog park at Kiroli Park is extremely popular and has been used by thousands of dog owners and their pets for the past decade.

I think that would be awesome, it would mean a lot more room for the dogs to run around, play around with some other dogs, and just have fun. Mitchell and Tabitha, Dog owners

If the City of West Monroe wins this award, grant funds will be used to renovate both the large-dog and small-dog parks to better accommodate our furry friends.