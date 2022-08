WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions.

He has been a professional driver with FedEx Ground for 29 years. Williams will compete in the Step Van title at this year’s national competition.