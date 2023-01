WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department.

According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation remains ongoing. As always, we keep you updated as we receive more information.