WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event at the Corner Coffeehouse located at 222 Bell Lane in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM.

For more information, be sure to email rchapman@westmonroe.la.gov.