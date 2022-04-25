WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. The event will consist of law enforcement and the community to discuss the important issues in the area or just visit in a relaxed atmosphere with officers in the department.

The event will take place at Corner Coffee House located at 207 Blanchard Street from 8:30 AM to 10 AM. West Monroe Police has also began a Vacation Watch Program.

Residents of West Monroe can go to the City of West Monroe’s website at cityofwestmonroe.com to request an extra patrol of their residence while they are out of town on vacation.