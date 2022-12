Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies.

Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.