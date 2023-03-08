WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Richard Lynn Chisolm (W/M – 08/15/1978). Chisolm is approximately 5’11” and 162 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Richard Lee Chisolm has multiple felony warrants and is considered dangerous, so we encourage the public NOT to approach him. Chisolm has warrants for the following charges:

· Domestic Abuse Battery – 4th Offense with Serious Bodily Injury

· Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation

· Cruelty to the Infirmed

· Second Degree Kidnapping

Photo courtesy goes to the West Monroe Police Department

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Richard Lee Chisolm, please, contact the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722.