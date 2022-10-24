WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Halloween taking place on Monday, October 31, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department has made a public service announcement to increase safety awareness for trick-or-trick activities. Authorities encourage trick-or-treating from house to house to occur from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Routine police patrols will focus on residential neighborhoods during that time. West Monroe Police also gave Halloween safety tips which can be seen in the table below.
|Motorists
|Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.
Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully. At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing. Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
|Costume Safety
|All costumes, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant. If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks. Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops. Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
|While Trick-or-Treating
|A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds. If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time children should return home. Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car. Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends. Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies.