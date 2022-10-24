WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Halloween taking place on Monday, October 31, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department has made a public service announcement to increase safety awareness for trick-or-trick activities. Authorities encourage trick-or-treating from house to house to occur from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Routine police patrols will focus on residential neighborhoods during that time. West Monroe Police also gave Halloween safety tips which can be seen in the table below.