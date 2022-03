WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department announced their Officer of the Year winner and it is Officer William Graves. The six foot and 8 inch officer was born in Amberg, Germany and moved to the United States when he was 8-years-old.

Graves and his wife, Courtney, are proud parents of a little boy and twin daughters. Graves is not only a patrol officer, he is also a member of the West Monroe Police SWAT team.

Congratulations to Officer William Grave!