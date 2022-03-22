MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–Severe thunderstorm and tornado watches are amongst the Arklamiss, In Ouachita Parish concerns regarding flooding is a main issue



C.J. Beck, West Monroe Police department public information officer, “Plan before you have to go somewhere and if you don’t have to go somewhere or not you should kind of wait out the storm.”

4am on Tuesday March twenty-second is when thunderstorms arrived in the Arklamiss. Flooding and power outages across multiple PARISHES WERE the results of the storm. West Monroe police Seargent and public information officer C.J. beck says drivers should use safety precautions while driving.

C.J. Beck, “Slow down to know your routes, to know your roadway and to use headlights, but not your high beams in a rain situation so it’s not reflective, so the water doesn’t reflect in the direction that you don’t see.”

Cj also urges drivers to drive slower than they normally would.

C.J. Beck, “It’s advisable to go slower than the speed limit during times just so, you can react to a situation where you might be hydroplaning or to be able to slow down or stop when there is a vehicle in front of you.”