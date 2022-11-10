Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him.

Multiple burglary cases will be closed with the agency following the arrest of the suspect. Other law enforcement agencies are also seeking arrest warrants for the suspect in connection with burglaries committed within their jurisdictions.