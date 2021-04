JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - State health leaders had an important update to give Mississippi about vaccinations and boosting confidence for people to know all the details of why to get the shots. This was the first public health address by the Mississippi Department of Health since the Johnson and Johnson pause was lifted. MSDH agrees with the CDC to let clinics continue using it because the pros severely outweigh the cons.

Over seven million doses of Johnson and Johnson have made their way into people's arms across the country. Comparing the ratio with the 15 individuals who developed rare blood clots and the six that died from the shot, meaning one or two patients are at risk out of 1 million good doses.