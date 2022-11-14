WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing features that are visible.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist or the location of the motorcycle please contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318)-396-2722 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Louisiana (318)-388-2274.