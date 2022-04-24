MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the West Monroe community center, the West Monroe Police Department hosted a community cleanup and an earth day community fair. The department provided citizens with food, games, and other community resources. West Monroe police department’s public information officer CJ Beck, says events like these will make residents more comfortable with law enforcement.



CJ Beck, “These kinds of events bring the community together, so we get to see each other in a relaxed atmosphere, we get to have conversation and fellowship together and just have a fun time, and we also get to know each other better which is really good in improving relationships.”

The West Monroe Police Department plans to host more community events in the future.

