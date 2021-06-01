West Monroe Police Department announces Sobriety and Seatbelt Checkpoint dates

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Police Department will conduct Sobriety and Occupant Protection Checkpoints throughout the month of June.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides federal funding for traffic safety. Currently, there is extra enforcement for the Click-It or Ticket campaign, which normally runs through June 6, 2021.

According to a press release, in conjunction with this campaign, the WMPD will conduct extra checkpoints through June.

Planned checkpoints are set for the following:

Tuesday, June 1 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Occupant Protection

Friday, June 4 6:00 pm – 1:00 am Sobriety and Occupant Protection

Tuesday, June 8 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm Sobriety and Occupant Protection

Thursday, June 10 5:00 pm – 12:00 am Sobriety and Occupant Protection