West Monroe Police department announces new Police Unit

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The West Monroe Police Department has recently announced they’ve started a new unit specifically designed to help the community.

The West Monroe Police Department’s new “Community Police Unit” was created in May of 2021. The community unit will make daily visits to high schools, parks, and local businesses. West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell says he believes the unit will better the department’s relationship with the community.



Jeff Terrell, “This is just a specialized unit that can help build those community relationships. That’s what it’s all about, having an open communication with the citizens so that they can express to you what problems they’re having in their communities or what problems, businesses may be having, and really they’re a liaison between the police department and our community.”

West Monroe business owner Vijaydeep Singh says he thinks the community police unit will benefit his business and the community in a positive way.

Vijaydeep Singh, “I think it’s a really great idea, it’ll really help our business, and our customers in the local community. Especially our gas station business we have a lot of problems, stealing, and outside fighting. I think it’ll really help us and our customers.”