West Monroe Police arrest Richard Gilbert for second degree murder

WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)—According to court documents the West Monroe police has arrested Richard Gilbert for second degree murder. The incident took place Thursday September 23rd on Linderman avenue

Authorities say they received a call on Thursday September 23rd around 5 p.m. that shots were fired on Linderman avenue. Police say a there was a disagreement between two people that ended with one person being shot multiple times. The victim was identified as Clara Hardwell. Ms. Hardwell was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center where she died a short time after. Police say they were able to locate Mr. Gilbert due to information that citizens in the community provided. Public information officer Sergeant C.J. Beck, says the department needs the community’s help as they continue to catch criminals.

Sergeant C,J. Beck, “We understand where the problem is , we need the community to still be our eyes and ears to let us know of suspicious activity in the area, things that just don’t look right. they can call crime stoppers if they have tips and they want to remain anonymous. “



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online as more information is presented to us.