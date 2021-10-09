West Monroe Police arrest a man wanted for Second Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday October 8 at 4:30 p.m., officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South 2nd Street in response to a 911 call about a person laying in the road.

When officers arrived, they located 34-year-old Dexter Nance bleeding excessively from his head. Nance was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

During the investigation officers determined that the incident stemmed from a fight between Nance and 36-year-old Julian “Ju Ju” Knight.

Per an announcement from the WMPD, after knocking Nance unconscious, Knight struck him repeatedly in the skull with a large stick and then fled the scene.

After issuing a warrant for the arrest of Knight, WMPD officers were able to locate and arrest him on Saturday October 9th shortly after noon.

Julian Knight has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder.

The West Monroe Police Department will be having a press conference with more information regarding this case today at 3:45 p.m.