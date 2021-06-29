West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Police join to conduct Sobriety and Occupant Protection Checkpoint Patrols

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department receives a grant to enforce Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection Laws through checkpoints and saturation patrols.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides Federal Funding for traffic safety. The funding has been increased and provided for the Independence Day campaign that is from July 1 through July 5.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, they will have increased patrols through the Holiday weekend. West Monroe Police are also partnering with the Louisiana State Police to conduct a Sobriety and Occupant Protection Checkpoint on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6:00 pm to midnight on a roadway in the city limits of West Monroe, Louisiana.

West Monroe Police and the Louisiana State Police have certified child safety seat technicians that will check or install child safety seats properly at no charge. The technicians will be available at each agencies headquarters and also at checkpoints.