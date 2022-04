WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Origin Bank Facebook page, on Monday, April 25, 2022, it will host a meet and greet with West Monroe/Monroe native, Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth.

The event will be held at Origin Bank’s West Monroe Financial Center located on North Seventh Street from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. According to the post, this could be an opportunity to snap a photo and get an autograph from a hometown hero.