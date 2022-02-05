WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)– A new lawsuit is accusing West Monroe mayoral candidate Don Nance of not living in West Monroe for over a year. Nance recently appeared in court, but questions concerning his eligibility to run remain unanswered.

In the trial of Nance vs. Stellar. Multiple witnesses of the plaintiff testified that Nance isn’t eligible to run for mayor. Thus far evidence from Steller’s attorney shows that Nance has not lived in West Monroe for over a year. According to the city of West Monroe mayoral candidates must live in the city for at least one year in order to run for mayor. Court documents revealed that Nance claimed a homestead exemption for a property at 103 love street which is outside of city limits, but listed 2510 North10 street as his address when attempting to qualify to run for mayor. The courtroom deliberated for three hours before deciding to go to recess. Witnesses on behalf of the defendant are scheduled to testify when court resumes.

The trial will continue Sunday February sixth.