WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe signed an agreement with the United States Army aimed at helping soldiers get job interviews and transition into the workforce. It’s called the Partnership for Youth Success program or PaYS. At a ceremony held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Company Commander for Shreveport Army Recruiting Company Captain Joshua Dragnett signed a certificate that solidified the partnership.

According to Dragnett PaYS connects soldiers with businesses across America and helps them overcome the challenges of finding employment.

“What PaYS partners do is they guarantee applicants, with the job certifications for a certain position, to interview for those positions,” Dragnett said. “It gives them confidence in their employability as they get out, and it gives them access to the market. Because a lot of times we’re not used to what it’s like to go on job boards and tailor our resumes to apply for jobs. So, it helps us get soldiers’ foot in the door to get in front of people and really show our strengths, our confidence, and message our skills and expertise.”

The city has already started interviewing candidates.

“They’ve had several candidates, and it just came online. They haven’t really marketed it much, but we’re seeing some immediate returns on the partnership, and we look forward to it growing in the future,” Dragnett said.

Mitchell said she is proud to be a part of PaYS, because it will give the city qualified employees.

“For the City of West Monroe, it’s going to be a great benefit in that it will be providing a good flow of candidates to the city,” Mitchell said. “These candidates will be coming to us out of the Army, being Veterans. They’ll come to us with the technical skills that we need here in the City of West Monroe in many departments. They will be mature. We’ll know they’ll have discipline, they’ll have leadership training, and just really hold the values that we look for in employees in the City of West Monroe.”

According to Mitchell, this is the first time West Monroe has partnered with the U.S. Army.

“I just want to say thank you to the U.S. Army PaYS program for coming and visiting with us and offering us this partnership,” Mitchell said.

“We’re really excited,” Dragnett said. “We love the fact that we see city leadership supporting our veterans. And it means a lot to service members who are currently in and a lot to our veteran community as they look to build their lives on the outside of the service.”

PaYS liaison Kris Broadus said the program has more than 1,000 corporate partners such as government agencies, Amazon, Tesla, Mercedes, and even the City of Monroe. Broadus explained that the U.S. Army created PaYS in early 2000.

“It’s important because one we’re helping our veterans,” Mitchell said. “They have served our country and served us well. And it helps them transition into the workforce, but as far as the citizens of West Monroe. It’s bringing experienced good employees to work at the City of West Monroe as we continue to provide services the best services and amenities that we can here in West Monroe.”

To learn more about the PaYS program, click here.