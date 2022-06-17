WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and the members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen will be sworn in at the West Monroe City Hall. The ceremony will take place at 5:30 PM.

Mayor Mitchell and the five members of the Board of Aldermen will officially begin their new term in office on July 1, 2022. The members of the West Monroe of Aldermen are:

Alderman-at-Large: Thom Hamilton

Alderman-at-Large: Ben Westerburg

District 1: Morgan Buxton

District 2: James “Polk” Brian

District 3: Rodney Welch

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.