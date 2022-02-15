WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 13, 2022, at approximately 9:02 AM, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy was parked at the 700 block of Smith Street beside another marked patrol unit when an unidentified Black male began approaching the deputy’s patrol unit. As the suspect came from behind the other marked unit and in front of the vehicle.

Once the suspect approached the deputy on the passenger side, they observed the suspect’s hand in his coming out of his left pants pocket. According to the deputy, they also observed a black handgun in the suspect’s left hand.

The deputy then grabbed the suspect’s hand and was able to disarm the firearm from him. The suspect was placed in handcuffs and identified as 33-year-old Tominic Montrael Johnson.

Johnson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer. His bond was set at $25,000.