OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La.

The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC Sierra was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 34 when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. Guraedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.