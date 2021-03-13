West Monroe man dies after fatal motorcycle crash in Ouachita Parish

Ouachita Parish, LA– On March 12, 2021, just before 10pm, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 34. The crash took the life of 43-year-old John Matthew Gosch of West Monroe.

Initial investigation revealed that Gosch was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 34 on a 2013 Harley Davison motorcycle.

Officials believe that as Gosch was driving, the motorcycle for some unknown reason, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

This ejected Gosch from the motorcycle.

Gosch suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains on on-going investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Troop F Troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes in 2021, resulting in 13 fatalities.