OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot.

Authorities then pulled into the next driveway and heard screaming in the woods nearby. Troopers ran to the screaming and discovered the homeowner holding the driver, 42-year-old Louis J. Greenberg, at gunpoint.

According to authorities, Greenberg was then placed in handcuffs and searched. Troopers located multiple bags of methamphetamine and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride. Greenberg then informed authorities that he was injured and he received medical attention from medical personnel on the scene.

As Greenberg received medical attention, authorities located a black bag that Greenberg allegedly dropped during the incident and discovered a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, a loaded syringe with methamphetamine, an Alprazolam pill, and a bag of marijuana.

Authorities also concluded that the initial crash was due to Greenburg leaving the roadway and overturning the vehicle. Troopers made contact with Greenberg at a local hospital and were advised that he “dozed off” while driving after allegedly using methamphetamine and marijuana.

Greenberg was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension, Careless Operation, DWI, Failure to Report an Accident, and Switched Plates.