West Monroe Man charged with First Degree Rape of a juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A West Monroe man has been booked and charged with First Degree Rape of a juvenile.

Anthony Paul Johnson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the father of the victim reported the abuse on March 27,2021. The report states the victim confided in her father’s girlfriend, explaining she had been sexually abused by her former stepfather, 36-year-old Anthony Paul Johnson of West Monroe.

Court reports state the father told detectives not only was the stepfather abusive to the child, but the mother was physically abusive to her as well. After learning of the abuse, the father decided not to return his daughter and their other child to the mother.

Records indicate just days before the report was made, the father received a notice for a custody hearing filed by the mother; in hopes the court would decide the children should be returned to her.

According to records the abuse took place over the course of a two-year period, leaving the victim to tell investigators, her former stepfather did some “bad things” to her.