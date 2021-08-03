West Monroe man charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 15, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department was called to McClendon Street in reference to a “911” call from a runaway teen.

According to an arrest report, the victim initially told officers that she had been kidnapped and raped while away from her home.

Detective Ray Spoon, of the West Monroe Police Department, made contact with the victim’s parents and during the interview they learned the victim was not raped or kidnapped as she stated before.

The juvenile told police she willingly left the family home to meet some friends and later met with Jerry Morrison, 18, and two other men.

The victim told police she had sexual intercourse with all three of the adult men, and she admitted to not using a condom with any of the men.

The victim was able to provide Facebook photos of the three suspects for police to identify them and police learned they live in East Carroll Parish.

Morrison was arrested, booked and transferred to the Ouachita Correctional Center for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.