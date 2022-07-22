UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office, Richard Lee Gilbert was found guilty of Second Degree Murder following a trial that began on Monday, July 18, 2022. The case stems from the September of 2021 homicide of Clara Hardwell.

The State presented the testimony of several witnesses, including the investigating officers and a forensic pathologist. After hearing all the evidence, the jury unanimously found Gilbert guilty as charged.

The court will set a date for sentencing soon and Second-Degree Murder is an automatic life sentence in Louisiana.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department says they are investigating an argument that ended in murder.

According to police, they were called to Linderman Avenue in West Monroe at around 5:23 p.m. on September 23, 2021, in response to a shooting. Police say their investigation shows there was a disagreement between two people in the front yard of a home.

Police tell us one person was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital. Police say they were able to identify the victim as Clara B. Hardwell, 33, of West Monroe. The suspect left the scene; but deputies say they were able to identify him as Richard Lee Gilbert, 39, of West Monroe.

Investigators say they were able to get a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder and shortly after 10:00 p.m. Gilbert was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center pending a $1,000,000.00 bond.