WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence.

When the caller looked out the window of her back carport, she was able to observe the man suspected of making the noise, Thomas Cromwell. While she observed Cromwell, he approached the 2012 Ford F-150 and opened the driver side door.

Once Cromwell opened the door, he entered the front seat of the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat. Authorities spoke with witnesses who confirmed the claims made by the victim.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were informed that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival and returned to his father’s residence on the 610 block of Washington Street.

Officers made contact with Thomas at his father’s residence, where he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights. Despite the confirmation of the story from witnesses, the suspect denied entering the Ford F-150 but claimed to have been sitting in the bed of the truck when he was questioned.

Cromwell has been transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked.