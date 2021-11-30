West Monroe man arrested for multiple counts of gun and drug charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 29, 2021, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant for a residence belonging to 55-year-old Mark Leehy, following a traffic stop. During their search, they discovered a 12 gauge shotgun, 14 grams of marijuana, 46 grams of methamphetamine, and two digital scales.

Leehy advised the agents that he used the substances for his personal use and the shotgun belonged to his roommate. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.