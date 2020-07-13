West Monroe, La. (07/13/20)— On 07/13/20, deputies responded to a call in reference to someone being shot.
Upon arrival, they located the victim laying in the driveway with shotgun wounds to the neck, head, and upper torso.
Deputies spoke with the victim who stated that Joseph Hendricks was the person that shot him.
Deputies also spoke with two witnesses that stated they observed Hendricks in the driveway at the time of the shooting.
The witnesses also stated that once they heard the gunshot, Hendricks fled the scene.
Deputies located Hendricks and he was taken into custody. He was advised of his rights per Miranda, which he stated he understood and waived.
Hendricks was then taken to OCC and booked on the charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- West Monroe man arrested for attempted second degree murder
- NFL’s Washington Redskins will announce change of the team’s nickname today
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies after two year battle with breast cancer
- Police release images of person of interest in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl