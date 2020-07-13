West Monroe man arrested for attempted second degree murder

West Monroe, La. (07/13/20)— On 07/13/20, deputies responded to a call in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, they located the victim laying in the driveway with shotgun wounds to the neck, head, and upper torso.

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated that Joseph Hendricks was the person that shot him.

Joseph Whitney Hendricks, Jr.

Deputies also spoke with two witnesses that stated they observed Hendricks in the driveway at the time of the shooting.

The witnesses also stated that once they heard the gunshot, Hendricks fled the scene.

Deputies located Hendricks and he was taken into custody. He was advised of his rights per Miranda, which he stated he understood and waived.

Hendricks was then taken to OCC and booked on the charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

