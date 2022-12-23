DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason for calling 911.

The officer says he advised Meredith that misusing the 911 system could result in his arrest. Reports say that Meredith allegedly stated he understood.

Meredith allegedly called again at 1:02 AM, stating that a resident in his neighborhood was burning things illegally, reports say. However, the officer says once he arrived, he did not observe any evidence of a fire at any residence in the area. According to reports, the officer advised Meredith again that misusing the 911 system resulted in an arrest. The officer advised Meredith not to call again unless there was an emergency or he would be arrested.

Meredith allegedly called 911 again at 2:22 AM and did not give a reason for the call. Reports say officers attempted to take Meredith into custody, and he reportedly began to pull away and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Meredith was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for One Count of Misuse of the 911 Emergency Call System and One Count of Resisting an Officer.