WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the past couple of weeks, the West Monroe Police Department have been conducting an investigation at a Restoration Park on the 700 block of Downing Pines in reference to numerous public sexual acts being performed in the men’s restroom. During their investigation, officers identified 42-year-old John Wesley Booth as the suspect, who is reportedly a regular participant in these activities.

John W. Booth

According to authorities, officers advised Booth to not return to the park in previous incidents. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, officers observed Booth at the park going to the men’s restroom to meet with numerous men. As authorities walked towards Booth, he tried to walk away from officers before they made contact with him.

Officers made contact with Booth and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Booth’s cell phone was visible to authorities and it displayed a text message. Allegedly, an unknown individual asked Booth to perform sexual acts in the men’s restroom.

Authorities asked Booth why was he at the park and Booth mentioned that he was there to meet someone in the bathroom. Officers then discovered a bottle of lubricant in Booth’s back pocket. From April 9, 2022, to April 21, 2022, Booth was seen at Restoration Park a total of six times.

Booth was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with six counts of Criminal Trespass and six counts of Obscenity.