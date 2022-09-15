WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees.

After a failed attempt to rob the employees, the suspect exited the station and allegedly burglarized six vehicles parked in the station’s parking lot. Victims informed officers that the suspect ran towards Surge Entertainment after the incident.

Once officers arrived at Surge Entertainment, they located the suspect in the bowling alley and identified him as 27-year-old Austin James Williams. According to officers, Williams admitted to burglarizing vehicles in the station’s parking lot and attempting to steal car keys from a female victim inside the news station.

Williams advised officers that he was unable to get the keys from the victim and he walked to the parking lot after the failed attempt. He went on to admit that he burglarized the KTVE/KARD front desk and stole the following items:

USB device

Torch lighter

Pokemon card

Wooden ring

Box of brackets and pez candy

He also mentioned that he stole debit cards from two of the six vehicles that he entered. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with six counts of Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Theft, and Simple Robbery. His bond was set at $31,000.