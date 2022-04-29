WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:23 PM, West Monroe Police was dispatched to a local Wal-Mart on the 1000 block of Greenwood Drive in reference to a White male pulling on door handles, entering vehicles in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, 20-year-old Kory Jay Duplichan.

Kory Jay Duplichan

According to officers, Duplichan was loading items inside of the truck of his friend’s vehicle when they approached him. One of the victims of the thefts advised officers that someone stole a bag of puppy chow and a blue blanket while they were inside of the store shopping.

Authorities advised Duplichan of his Miranda Rights and he advised officers that he opened the vehicle’s door and stole the puppy chow because his sister never feeds her dog. He also advised officers that he was not sure why he stole the blanket, and that he was intoxicated and did not remember the incident.

Officers smelled a strong alcoholic odor coming from Duplichan during questioning. Officers discovered that Duplichan pushing a buggy full of stolen items via a witness’ video recording.

In the video, Duplichan placed the stolen items in the trunk of his friend’s vehicle. Another victim/witness advised authorities that Duplichan entered the driver seat of their truck and stole belongings in the middle console.

Duplichan was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Shoptlifting, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Simple Burglary, Disturbing the Peace, and Criminal Conspiracy.