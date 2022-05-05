WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 11:39 PM, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Dianne Street in reference to an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, deputies observed 37-year-old Barry Mills Floyd sitting on the edge of the roadway.

According to authorities, Floyd appeared to be intoxicated. While Floyd was speaking to deputies, he stated he wanted to go to jail.

As deputies told Floyd they didn’t have a reason to take him to jail, Floyd stood up and threw a punch at one of the deputies. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Floyd was charged with Simple Assault in a Police Officer.