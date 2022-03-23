WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street in reference to an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Stacie Lynn Shaw. Upon arrival, deputies located Shaw and 31-year-old John Paul Meininger inside of the residence.

As deputies searched the residence, they discovered the following items:

A bag of methamphetamine sitting on a table in plain view

Three plastic boxes containing 122 grams of methamphetamine

22 grams of marijuana, Xanax, and acid

Digital scales and plastic bags

Deputies advised Shaw and Meininger of their Miranda Rights and Meininger stated he wanted an attorney. The two were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Meininger and Shaw were charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.