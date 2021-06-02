West Monroe man accused of trapping his mother in a bathroom, using a chair as a weapon, and pulling a gun

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the evening of Tuesday June 1st, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute incident in West Monroe.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies were advised by the victim that her son, 23-year-old Jordan Tyson allegedly trapped her in a bathroom by standing against the door and preventing her from escaping.

Per the arrest report, when the victim’s husband assisted in letting her out of the bathroom, Tyson then attacked the victim by striking her in the face. When the victim’s husband was finally able to get Tyson to leave the home, Tyson reportedly picked up a wooden chair and began swinging it at him. The victim’s husband grabbed a metal tool in self defense, which was then knocked out of his hand by the wooden chair.

After the encounter, Tyson then pulled a handgun out of his vehicle, pointed it at the victim’s husband, and reportedly stated “I’ll shoot you”, which caused him to take off running.

During questioning, Tyson stated that his mother kicked him out of her house and told him to leave. He then claimed he said he would not leave and grabbed a chair to defend himself from his mother’s husband swinging a metal pole at him.

Tyson was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: