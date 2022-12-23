All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe.

Once authorities arrived in the area, they located the vehicle in a side driveway on Wallace Dean Road. Deputies then made contact with the car, multiple suspects fled the scene on foot and authorities were able to locate 19-year-old Ronnie Romalice King and another male suspect.

According to authorities, King admitted to deputies that he was allegedly burglarizing vehicles with other male subjects on Edinburg Drive and the surrounding area. He was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Burglary and Resisting an Officer.