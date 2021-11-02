West Monroe man in jail after hitting someone with a shovel and gun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of South Grand Street in reference to a battery complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised 41-year-old Darius Daman Jenkins struck them with a shovel in their back and then struck them in their face with a gun.

According to Monroe Police, the victim mentioned that Jenkins left the scene in a blue Ford Focus and could possibly be on the 900 block of Montgomery Street in West Monroe, La. After officers arrived to the location, they located and handcuffed Jenkins.

Once the owner of the Ford Focus gave officers consent to search the vehicle, officers found the gun used in the battery incident. Jenkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Aggravated Battery.