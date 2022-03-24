WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, West Monroe Police was advised that school administration at West Monroe High School located a large amount of marijuana in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an administrator who advised that 18-year-old Lagarius Maurice Glass and two other students walked past the administrator with a strong marijuana odor.

After a brief discussion with Glass, the administrator advised officers that they looked in Glass’ vehicle and discovered a black digital scale and boxes of sandwich bags. Once officers arrived to the scene, they searched Glass’ vehicle and discovered a large glass container with two bags of marijuana behind the driver’s seat.

Lagarius Maurice Glass

According to officers, they also discovered another glass jar containing a large bag of marijuana, a set of black digital scales, and a large amount of sandwich bags. Glass was read his Miranda Rights and advised officers that he smoked the marijuana that morning but the narcotics belonged to another student who was sent home earlier.

Although marijuana was seen in plain view by officers, Glass mentioned that he didn’t know marijuana was in the vehicle. According to officers, the marijuana that was found totaled to 71 grams.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Glass was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.