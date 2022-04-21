WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe Fire Department announced their new graduation class. The graduates includes Drew Avara, Chet McMaster, Cody Benton, Logan Walters, and Josh Sistrunk.
Congratulations to the new graduates.
Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe