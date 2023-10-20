WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — October 8–14 was national fire prevention week, but fire safety is important every day of the year. The West Monroe Fire Department performed a skit for area elementary schools to teach them about fire safety.

Charles Hugghins, chief of fire prevention for the West Monroe Fire Department, explained what fire prevention week is. “Fire prevention week is the national week that focuses on fire safety. Fire prevention week was actually last week, but since the schools in Ouachita Parish were off for fall break last week, we’re recognizing it this week.”

Hugghins also expressed some of the main points they covered in their skit. “Some of the main points we went over in the skit are: stop, drop, and roll if your clothes are on fire; cooking safety; and kitchen safety, which is this week’s focus for fire prevention week. When you get out of a house that’s on fire, you stay out because you don’t need to go back in, knowing what number to call if there’s an emergency and what information you have to give them, such as your address.”

Hugghins also explained why it is important to go over fire safety. “It’s important to actually focus on safety because people take it for granted and say that it’s never going to happen to them until it does, and if you don’t practice these things, then you’re going to be unprepared when there is an emergency, and that’s when injuries occur, which is what we don’t want to see.”

Remember, it’s always a good idea to go over your fire protection plan with your family regularly.