WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the West Monroe Fire Department will start a community-wide program known as the CARES Program. This program was created for life safety measures for residents in the City of West Monroe.

On Thursdays, West Monroe Fire will canvas streets throughout the city, visiting residents about various programs and services offered by the West Monroe Fire Department. “The CARES program is an innovative and proactive approach to emergency response. It squarely places the residents of West Monroe in the best position to avoid an emergency event altogether and also mitigate the impact of an emergency if one does take place. The West Monroe Fire Department is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our residents and visitors safe,” West Monroe Fire Chief Charlie Simmons said. Their specific location will be shared weekly on the West Monroe Fire Department’s Facebook page.

We are very proud of the West Monroe Fire Department and its Level 1 rating. This rating is an indication of the dedication and hard work put forth by the West Monroe Fire Department. We appreciate their commitment to excellence and to keeping our community safe. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell

For more information, contact Fire Chief Charlie Simmons at 318-397-0758.